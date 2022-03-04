Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Acadia

117,000 KM

Details Features

$25,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Acadia

2016 GMC Acadia

SLE AWD 7 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Acadia

SLE AWD 7 PASSENGER

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

117,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8591726
  • Stock #: 2745A
  • VIN: 1GKKVPKD8GJ336796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 112,000 KM
$30,991 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Flex SEL AWD
 75,000 KM
$22,991 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Legacy 2...
 124,000 KM
$16,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory