Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.theprimeapprovers.com/ target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> Looking to Purchase or Finance a Gmc Canyon or just a Gmc Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Gmc Trucks in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Gmc Canyons or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW GMC CANYON!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW GMC CANYON INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Gmc Canyon<br/> * Finished in White, makes this Gmc look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a><br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2016 GMC Canyon

163,574 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 GMC Canyon

CREW CAB SHORT BED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Canyon

CREW CAB SHORT BED

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

  1. 11271812
  2. 11271812
  3. 11271812
  4. 11271812
  5. 11271812
  6. 11271812
  7. 11271812
  8. 11271812
  9. 11271812
  10. 11271812
  11. 11271812
  12. 11271812
  13. 11271812
  14. 11271812
Contact Seller

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
163,574KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4956
  • Mileage 163,574 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Gmc Canyon or just a Gmc Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Gmc Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Gmc Canyons or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW GMC CANYON!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW GMC CANYON INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Gmc Canyon
* Finished in White, makes this Gmc look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Seating

5 Passenger

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Hard Top
4WD
Electric Mirrors
Leatherette
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE â€“ BUCKET
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

Used 2018 RAM 2500 Tradesman for sale in London, ON
2018 RAM 2500 Tradesman 108,998 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in London, ON
2019 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 49,138 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in London, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 71,560 KM $29,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Canyon