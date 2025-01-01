Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 GMC Terrain

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 GMC Terrain

Watch This Vehicle
12151083

2016 GMC Terrain

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1738416141
  2. 1738416144
  3. 1738416146
  4. 1738416149
  5. 1738416152
  6. 1738416155
  7. 1738416157
  8. 1738416160
  9. 1738416163
  10. 1738416166
  11. 1738416169
  12. 1738416172
  13. 1738416174
  14. 1738416177
  15. 1738416180
  16. 1738416183
  17. 1738416185
  18. 1738416188
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Good Condition
VIN 2GKFLSEK9G6105f47

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1071A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax for sale in London, ON
2015 Chevrolet Trax 98,287 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in London, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 279,771 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in London, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 301,734 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Terrain