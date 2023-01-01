2016 GMC Yukon XL EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

2016 GMC Yukon XL EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

$35,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 1 , 1 4 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10608501

10608501 Stock #: OX:7497

OX:7497 VIN: 1GKS2FKC7GR100510

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 141,142 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.