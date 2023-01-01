Menu
XL AWD 8PAS NAV LEATHER SUNROOF P/H-SEATS MINT CONDITION! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2016 GMC Yukon XL

125,803 KM

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Yukon XL

XL AWD 8PAS NAV LEATHER SUNROOF P/H-SEATS MINT CON

2016 GMC Yukon XL

XL AWD 8PAS NAV LEATHER SUNROOF P/H-SEATS MINT CON

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,803KM
Used
VIN 1GKS2HKJ9GR424357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,803 KM

Vehicle Description

The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2016 GMC Yukon XL