2016 Honda Accord

<p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: red;>Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Accident Free!</span></u></strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;> All-In Price: $18,299 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – </span><strong><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: red;>Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!</span></u></strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>No Unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>You’ll get a trustworthy Honda Accord SPORT</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>1.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>2.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>200 Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>3.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>4.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>5.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>6.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>7.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>8.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Carfax History Verified Report</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>9.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>10.</span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild! </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><strong><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: red;>Vehicle Features:</span></u></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Honda Driver Assistance Safety Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;>Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, & Fog Lights!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Honda High-Value Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;>Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Sunroof, Heated Leather, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-align: center; line-height: 200%; background: white; align=center><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></u></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2016 Honda Accord

133,000 KM

$18,299

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Accord

Sport+Leather+Roof+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX

12174949

2016 Honda Accord

Sport+Leather+Roof+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F5XGA803244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $18,299 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!

No Unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash

SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190

Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!

Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

You'll get a trustworthy Honda Accord SPORT

150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)

SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:

1.     Safety Certificate

2.     200 Point Inspection

3.     We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms

4.     Brake Service & Paint Protection

5.     90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty

6.     Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change

7.     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

8.     Carfax History Verified Report

9.     3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)

10.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

 

Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!

Financing: Better than bank rates! We'll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!

Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!

Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

Honda Driver Assistance Safety Features:

Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, & Fog Lights!

 

Honda High-Value Features:

Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Sunroof, Heated Leather, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!

 

 

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
$18,299

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2016 Honda Accord