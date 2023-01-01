$22,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 7 8 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10062831

10062831 Stock #: OX:7238

OX:7238 VIN: 2HGFC2F83GH000141

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 142,782 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Interior Navigation System Safety Lane Departure Warning Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.