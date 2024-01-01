Menu
2016 Honda Civic

232,216 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

EX-T, ALLOYS, SUNROOF, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, CERTIFIED

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T, ALLOYS, SUNROOF, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
232,216KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F48GH113977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 232,216 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
