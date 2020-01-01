1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6
519-473-1010
+ taxes & licensing
1 owner, fuel efficient, clean carfax, 2.0L, fwd, remote keyless entry, fog lights, power rear hatch, remote start, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditoning, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, heated seats, 6.5” touch screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6