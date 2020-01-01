Menu
2016 Honda Civic

EX w/Honda Sensing

2016 Honda Civic

EX w/Honda Sensing

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,591KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4405401
  • Stock #: 191896A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F88GH019168
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Variable / CVT

1 owner, fuel efficient, clean carfax, 2.0L, fwd, remote keyless entry, fog lights, power rear hatch, remote start, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditoning, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, heated seats, 6.5” touch screen

