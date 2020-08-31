Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

117,835 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

Coupe

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 5798349
  2. 5798349
  3. 5798349
  4. 5798349
  5. 5798349
  6. 5798349
  7. 5798349
  8. 5798349
  9. 5798349
  10. 5798349
  11. 5798349
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,835KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5798349
  • Stock #: FS:13517
  • VIN: 2HGFC4B55GH400709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 117,835 KM

Vehicle Description

| Canada's Most Sold Car | *Heated Seats *Comfortable Seats For Best Driving Experience *Safest Car in Its Class APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2015 Nissan Pathfinder
 132,158 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Terrain
 113,018 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A5
 99,027 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory