2016 Honda Civic

96,795 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Special T Auto

519-681-2031

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,795KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7994007
  VIN: 2HGFC2F54GH029654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,795 KM

Vehicle Description

$11,995 + HST & Licensing!

Book your test drive today!

Special T Auto - 94 Exeter Rd London

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Special T Auto

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

