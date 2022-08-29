Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,499 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9191698

9191698 Stock #: SP2888

SP2888 VIN: 2HGFC2F7XGH003318

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features ONE OWNER Accident Free Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof CLEAN CARFAX Top Condition

