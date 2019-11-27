Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Merritt Auto

203 – 555 York Street, London, ON N6B 1R6

1-800-701-5936

Sale Price

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4382910
  • Stock #: 113523
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H71GH113523
Exterior Colour
White diamond pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

INTEREST RATES START AT 3.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT
Our prices are all inclusive ONLY ADD tax and licensing!


CALL US TODAY FOR A VIEWING 1-800-701-5936


** CLEAN CARFAX ** / ** CERTIFIED** / ** NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS**


** ONE OWNER ( OWNER'S WIFE'S CAR)** / ** DEALER SERVICED( OAKVILLE & LONDON HONDA DEALER) ** WE KNOW THE HISTORY OF THIS VEHICLE!, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!, CLEAN, CLEAN SUV.


WHY PAY FOR NEW, WHEN YOU CAN HAVE THIS GORGEOUS 1 ONWER, PRE-OWNED, DEALER MAINTAIN 2016 HONDA CRV EX-L IN WHITE DIAMOND PEARL PAINT.


** BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL 120000KM OR 06/21


MERRITT AUTO is a boutique style dealer with 25 years of finance and automotive experience and is proud to provide you with QUALITY and COMPETITIVE PRICED PRE-OWNED Vehicles that you MERRITT. All credit types are welcome; student, Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada. No matter what your credit situation is We will get you an Approval!!! Buy with confidence.


VIST US AT MERRITTAUTO.COM, FILL OUT THE CREDIT PRE-APROVAL APPLICATION 24/7 TO GET PRE-APROVED BY ONE OF OUR FINANCE MANAGERS.


We are OMVIC REGISTER and member of Used Car Dealers Association- UCDA.


*SEE US FOR DETAILS!.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

