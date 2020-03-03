Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

Touring+GPS+Camera+Lane Assist+Adaptive Cruise+XM+

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring+GPS+Camera+Lane Assist+Adaptive Cruise+XM+

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4779162
  • Stock #: S103066
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H94GL807968
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Follow TitaniumAuto.ca for more Daily Deals - All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees - Just Arrived - 2016 Honda CR-V Touring All Wheel Drive with Safety PKG. - Finance for $85 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 4.49% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 83 months, One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Lane Watch Camera, Navigation, GPS, Sunroof, Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Adaptive Radar Smart Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Forward Collision Prevention, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Power Lift Gate, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Honda Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Honda Canada, O.A.C. --- Only 58,000 KM ---

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available on our 24/7 online showroom @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees:

$25,990 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Honda Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil and Filter Change 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Interior & Exterior Shampoo 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hot Line 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Open during the week till 7PM. Fridays and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM 

-- All Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make an online deposit by clicking on the “Buy Now” tap on www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and plus Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL INFO 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Dr. London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • POWER LIFT GATE
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
  • BALANCE OF HONDA WARRANTY
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • ONE OWNER
  • Back-Up Camera
  • 4WD
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • TOURING
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • ECO
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • 2.4L VVT 4 Cylinders ECO
  • Off Lease from Honda Canada
  • Clean CarFax Report
  • Safety PKG.
  • Forward Collision Prevention
  • Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Lane Watch Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Titanium Auto.ca

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

