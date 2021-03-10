Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda CR-V

283,687 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Target Auto Centre

519-936-5675

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-936-5675

  1. 1616199209
  2. 1616199033
  3. 1616199208
  4. 1616199217
  5. 1616199218
  6. 1616199033
  7. 1616199219
  8. 1616199033
  9. 1616199219
  10. 1616199033
  11. 1616199216
  12. 1616199033
  13. 1616199218
  14. 1616199033
  15. 1616199218
  16. 1616199217
  17. 1616199033
  18. 1616199218
  19. 1616199033
  20. 1616199218
  21. 1616199131
  22. 1616199219
  23. 1616199033
  24. 1616199219
  25. 1616199033
  26. 1616199033
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

283,687KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6718841
  • Stock #: 115943
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H52GH115943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 283,687 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Target Auto Centre

2015 Buick Verano Base
 132,727 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 181,779 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic DX-G
 193,886 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-936-XXXX

(click to show)

519-936-5675

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory