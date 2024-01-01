Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda HR-V

85,000 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Honda HR-V

LX AWD+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda HR-V

LX AWD+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1730826305
  2. 1730826301
  3. 1730826302
  4. 1730826291
  5. 1730826303
  6. 1730826303
  7. 1730826302
  8. 1730826302
  9. 1730826303
  10. 1730826303
  11. 1730826303
  12. 1730826303
  13. 1730826303
  14. 1730826303
  15. 1730826302
  16. 1730826303
  17. 1730826300
  18. 1730826302
  19. 1730826302
  20. 1730826303
  21. 1730826302
  22. 1730826303
  23. 1730826303
  24. 1730826303
  25. 1730826303
  26. 1730826303
  27. 1730826304
  28. 1730826302
  29. 1730826302
  30. 1730826302
  31. 1730826302
  32. 1730826302
  33. 1730826303
  34. 1730826298
  35. 1730826302
  36. 1730826302
  37. 1730826303
  38. 1730826303
  39. 1730826302
  40. 1730826304
  41. 1730826303
  42. 1730826303
  43. 1730826303
  44. 1730826301
  45. 1730826300
  46. 1730826303
  47. 1730826303
  48. 1730826303
  49. 1730826300
  50. 1730826302
  51. 1730826301
  52. 1730826300
  53. 1730826305
  54. 1730826301
  55. 1730826300
  56. 1730826303
  57. 1730826302
  58. 1730826301
  59. 1730826301
  60. 1730826303
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H35GM108466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

Used 2016 Honda HR-V LX+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2016 Honda HR-V LX+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX 163,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lincoln MKC Select AWD+GPS+Camera+Blind Spot+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2016 Lincoln MKC Select AWD+GPS+Camera+Blind Spot+CLEAN CARFAX 133,000 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS+ApplePlay+Lane Departure+HTD Seats+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS+ApplePlay+Lane Departure+HTD Seats+CLEAN CARFAX 123,000 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2016 Honda HR-V