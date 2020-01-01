Menu
2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,725KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4482243
  • Stock #: FS13045
  • VIN: 3CZRU5H52GM102197
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
*One Owner

*Power Roof

*Backup Cam

*Heated Seats

*Smooth & Refined Powertrain

*Fuel Economic

*Responsive Transmission

*Elegant

*Safety Superstar





Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Power Options
  • Power Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

