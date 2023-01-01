Menu
2016 Honda Pilot

215,673 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

AutoStrada Inc

519-434-2254

2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L w-RES

2016 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr EX-L w-RES

Location

AutoStrada Inc

347 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2L9

519-434-2254

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

215,673KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10635747
  • Stock #: 505615
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H84GB505615

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 505615
  • Mileage 215,673 KM

AutoStrada Inc

AutoStrada Inc

347 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2L9

519-434-2254

