GL 4dr Sdn Auto Royal Blue Elantra GL Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart !!!!!!!!

2016 Hyundai Elantra

167,064 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL 4dr Sdn Auto

12202594

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL 4dr Sdn Auto

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,064KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE2GH754736

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,064 KM

GL 4dr Sdn Auto Royal Blue Elantra GL Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where " Barts the Best" so Be Smart See Bart !!!!!!!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

CD Player

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-XXXX

519-673-3708

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2016 Hyundai Elantra