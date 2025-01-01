$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GL 4dr Sdn Auto
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GL 4dr Sdn Auto
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,064KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NPDH4AE2GH754736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,064 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
GL 4dr Sdn Auto Royal Blue Elantra GL Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where " Barts the Best" so Be Smart See Bart !!!!!!!!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
2009 Volvo XC90 I6 Sport AWD 5dr 7-Seat 369,675 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Edge Limited AWD 4dr 0 $5,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Leaf SV Hatchback 193,541 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Email Bart's Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
Call Dealer
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2016 Hyundai Elantra