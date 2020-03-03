Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GT

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4775472
  • Stock #: OX5262
  • VIN: KMHD35LH2GU296970
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

ONE OF 2016 MOST SOLD VEHICLES *Power Roof *Backup Cam *Heated Seats *Heated Steering Wheel *Satellite Radio *Bluetooth *Spacious Interior *Large Trunk Space *Excellent Performance *Responsive Acceleration *Smooth Engine APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Safety
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Seating
  • Reclining Seats
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Cloth Interior
  • Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

