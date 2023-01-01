2016 Hyundai Elantra

$19,495 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 7 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9498748

9498748 Stock #: FS:15906

FS:15906 VIN: KMHD35LH4GU329628

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 110,700 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.