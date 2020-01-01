Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,248KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4513743
  • Stock #: OX5198
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA1GG326112
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
WELL EQUIPPED & ECONOMIC FAMILY SUV



*Navigation

*Panoramic Roof

*All Wheel Drive

*Leather

*Heated Seats

*Ventilated Seats

*Remote Start

*Bluetooth

*Satellite Radio

*Spacious Interior

*Large Trunk Space

*Excellent Performance

*Responsive Acceleration

*Smooth Engine



APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND



Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • VENTILATED SEATS
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • remote start
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

