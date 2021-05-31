Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

Limited+GPS+ApplePlay+Adaptive Cruise+Accident Fre

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Limited+GPS+ApplePlay+Adaptive Cruise+Accident Fre

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4615203
  • Stock #: SP1951
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF4GH398043
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.


One Owner! Clean CarFax! Off Lease From Hyundai Canada! Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.79% O.A.C. 


Limited+Navigation+Rear View Camera+Rear Cross Traffic Radar+Adaptive Cruise Control+Blind Spot Monitor+Bluetooth+Panoramic Sunroof+Power Memory Heated & Cooled Leather Seats+Rear Heated Seats & Steering Wheel+Xenon Lights+Electronic Rust Module+Apple & Android CarPlay+Factory Warranty Valid Unil May 31st, 2021.


Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!


--519-697-0190--


Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 


OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!


$21,499


Taxes and licencing extra


NO HIDDEN FEES


Price Includes:


-> Safety Certificate


-> 3 Months Warranty


-> Oil Change


-> CarFax Report


-> Full Interior and exterior detail.


->Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty (5 Years or 100,000 KMs)


-> 100% Price Match Guarantee On Any Advertised Price. See Store For More Info


  Operating Hours:


 Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM


Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM


Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM


Sunday: Closed


Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!


Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit


Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.


Ask for Extended warranty! Starting @ only $199 


90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info


WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • ONE OWNER
  • No accidents
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Accident Free
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Canadian Vehicle
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • SMOKE FREE
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Top Condition
  • Pet Free
  • Lease From Hyundai
  • Warranty Valid May 31st 2021

