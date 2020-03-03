Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury - Well Maintained, Well Equipped

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury - Well Maintained, Well Equipped

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,965KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4748622
  • Stock #: U9325A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA40GU023551
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

well maintained, clean carfax, well equipped, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, fog lights, roof rack, dark tinted windows, power rear hatch, winter tires and rims, tilt steering, cruise control, GPS navigation, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, auto climate control, sunroof, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat.radio, evic or similar, power seat, heated seats and wheel, rear split seats, 6.5” touch screen, blindspot monitor

