2016 Hyundai Tucson

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6
519-473-1010
+ taxes & licensing
well maintained, clean carfax, well equipped, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, fog lights, roof rack, dark tinted windows, power rear hatch, winter tires and rims, tilt steering, cruise control, GPS navigation, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, auto climate control, sunroof, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat.radio, evic or similar, power seat, heated seats and wheel, rear split seats, 6.5” touch screen, blindspot monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6