Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Indian Scout

16,350 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Indian Scout

SIXTY, CRUISER, ONLY 16,000KMS, LIGHT DAMAGE

Watch This Vehicle
13074521

2016 Indian Scout

SIXTY, CRUISER, ONLY 16,000KMS, LIGHT DAMAGE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1760573697687
  2. 1760573698147
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,350KM
Fair Condition
VIN 56KMSB111G3112758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 16,350 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, ONLY 65KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, ONLY 65KMS, CERTIFIED 65,241 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma CREW CAB, 4X4, V6, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Toyota Tacoma CREW CAB, 4X4, V6, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED 294,844 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Harley-Davidson Dyna CUSTOM, BARS, SEAT, EXHAUST, 31KMS, LIGHT DAMAGE for sale in London, ON
2010 Harley-Davidson Dyna CUSTOM, BARS, SEAT, EXHAUST, 31KMS, LIGHT DAMAGE 31,554 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2016 Indian Scout