2016 Jeep Cherokee

154,101 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,101KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10400946
  • Stock #: 1102
  • VIN: 1C4PJMABXGH170716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,101 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

