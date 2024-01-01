$16,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4dr North
2016 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4dr North
Location
AutoStrada Inc
347 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2L9
519-434-2254
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,695KM
VIN 1c4pjmcs0gw173685
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,695 KM
AutoStrada Inc
347 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2L9
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
AutoStrada Inc
519-434-2254
2016 Jeep Cherokee