Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Cherokee

161,695 KM

Details

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr North

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr North

Location

AutoStrada Inc

347 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2L9

519-434-2254

  1. 11384150
  2. 11384150
  3. 11384150
  4. 11384150
  5. 11384150
  6. 11384150
  7. 11384150
  8. 11384150
  9. 11384150
  10. 11384150
  11. 11384150
  12. 11384150
  13. 11384150
  14. 11384150
  15. 11384150
  16. 11384150
  17. 11384150
  18. 11384150
  19. 11384150
  20. 11384150
  21. 11384150
  22. 11384150
Contact Seller

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,695KM
VIN 1c4pjmcs0gw173685

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,695 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoStrada Inc

Used 2008 Honda CR-V 4WD 5DR LX for sale in London, ON
2008 Honda CR-V 4WD 5DR LX 135,832 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape Titanium AWD for sale in London, ON
2022 Ford Escape Titanium AWD 85,966 KM $26,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoStrada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoStrada Inc

AutoStrada Inc

347 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2L9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-434-XXXX

(click to show)

519-434-2254

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

AutoStrada Inc

519-434-2254

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee