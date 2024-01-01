Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1730525715
  2. 1730525717
  3. 1730525720
  4. 1730525723
  5. 1730525726
  6. 1730525728
  7. 1730525731
  8. 1730525734
  9. 1730525736
  10. 1730525739
  11. 1730525741
  12. 1730525744
  13. 1730525746
  14. 1730525749
  15. 1730525751
  16. 1730525753
  17. 1730525755
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Good Condition
VIN 1C4PJLAB6GH320279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Nissan Micra S, AUTO, ONLY 89KMS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2017 Nissan Micra S, AUTO, ONLY 89KMS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED 89,462 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 1996 Honda Accord EX, SEDAN, ONLY 109KMS, LOW KMS, CLEAN, AS IS for sale in London, ON
1996 Honda Accord EX, SEDAN, ONLY 109KMS, LOW KMS, CLEAN, AS IS 109,593 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 BMW 3 Series 323I, AUTO, ONLY 51,000KMS, VERY CLEAN, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 BMW 3 Series 323I, AUTO, ONLY 51,000KMS, VERY CLEAN, CERTIFIED 51,810 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee