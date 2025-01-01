Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Cherokee

130,000 KM

Details Features

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

Watch This Vehicle
13110713

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1761405217754
  2. 1761405218256
  3. 1761405218676
  4. 1761405219200
  5. 1761405219634
  6. 1761405220154
  7. 1761405220609
  8. 1761405221099
  9. 1761405221568
  10. 1761405222000
  11. 1761405222486
  12. 1761405222904
  13. 1761405223364
  14. 1761405223822
  15. 1761405224247
  16. 1761405224651
  17. 1761405225122
  18. 1761405225547
  19. 1761405226018
  20. 1761405226483
  21. 1761405226897
  22. 1761405227326
  23. 1761405227734
  24. 1761405228152
  25. 1761405228567
  26. 1761405228999
  27. 1761405229457
  28. 1761405229899
  29. 1761405230306
  30. 1761405230757
  31. 1761405231207
  32. 1761405231633
  33. 1761405232069
  34. 1761405232472
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDS3GW185716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Q4 AWD for sale in London, ON
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Q4 AWD 121,000 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 for sale in London, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 93,000 KM $30,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4matic for sale in London, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 400 4matic 168,000 KM $18,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2016 Jeep Cherokee