2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,508KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4674990
  • Stock #: E2537
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Jeep Cherokee or just a Jeep Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Jeep Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Jeep Cherokees or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW JEEP CHEROKEE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW JEEP CHEROKEE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Jeep Cherokee
* Finished in Black, makes this Jeep look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seating
Power Options
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Seats
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • LEATHER
  • 4WD
  • Parking Assist
  • 3.2L V6
  • 9-Speed A/T
  • Handsfree Connectivity
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
  • Enhanced Climate Control
  • 2 YEARS FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDE ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES. Trailhawk
  • Sport Utility Back-Up Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

