2016 Jeep Cherokee

131,590 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4X4*BACKUP CAM*HEATED SEATS & STEERING

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4X4*BACKUP CAM*HEATED SEATS & STEERING

Location

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

519-668-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,590KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5698490
  • VIN: 1C4PJMASXGW352979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,590 KM

Vehicle Description


Get Pre-Approved in Minutes!


___________________________________________


✅ GREAT CREDIT


✅ GOOD CREDIT


✅ BAD CREDIT


✅ SECOND CHANCE CREDIT


✅ NO CREDIT


✅ REPO'S


✅ DIVORCE


✅ BANKRUPTCY


✅ PENSION & DISABILITY


✅ SLOW/LATE PAYMENTS


✅ COLLECTIONS WE DO IT ALL !!!...


APPLY ONLINE TO GET YOUR EASY, STRESS-FREE LOAN. 


OUR TEAM OF PROFESSIONALS WORK  HAND AND HAND WITH SOME OF THE TOP LENDERS IN CANADA TO GUARANTEE OUR CUSTOMERS THE BEST RATES OUT THERE!!!


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

519-668-7111

