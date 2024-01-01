Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

105,560 KM

Details Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited 4WD NAVI - SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited 4WD NAVI - SUNROOF

Location

That Car Place

443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3

519-686-7253

  1. 11387330
  2. 11387330
  3. 11387330
  4. 11387330
  5. 11387330
  6. 11387330
  7. 11387330
  8. 11387330
  9. 11387330
  10. 11387330
  11. 11387330
  12. 11387330
  13. 11387330
  14. 11387330
  15. 11387330
  16. 11387330
  17. 11387330
  18. 11387330
  19. 11387330
  20. 11387330
  21. 11387330
  22. 11387330
  23. 11387330
  24. 11387330
  25. 11387330
Contact Seller

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,560KM
VIN 1C4RJFBGXGC387781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,560 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From That Car Place

Used 2008 Pontiac G6 Low KMS - AS TRADED AS IS - NEEDS MECHANICAL & BODY WORK for sale in London, ON
2008 Pontiac G6 Low KMS - AS TRADED AS IS - NEEDS MECHANICAL & BODY WORK 145,486 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT - AS TRADED AS IS - NEEDS MECHANICAL & BODY WORK for sale in London, ON
2008 Chevrolet Uplander LT - AS TRADED AS IS - NEEDS MECHANICAL & BODY WORK 190,822 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD for sale in London, ON
2021 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD 76,960 KM $23,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email That Car Place

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
That Car Place

That Car Place

443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-686-XXXX

(click to show)

519-686-7253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

That Car Place

519-686-7253

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee