$18,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited 4WD NAVI - SUNROOF
Location
That Car Place
443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3
519-686-7253
Used
105,560KM
VIN 1C4RJFBGXGC387781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,560 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
That Car Place
443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee