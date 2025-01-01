Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

243,000 KM

Details Features

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12862862

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1755193856474
  2. 1755193856942
  3. 1755193857416
  4. 1755193857821
  5. 1755193858246
  6. 1755193858745
  7. 1755193859155
  8. 1755193859580
  9. 1755193860071
  10. 1755193860525
  11. 1755193860973
  12. 1755193861418
  13. 1755193861856
  14. 1755193862270
  15. 1755193862737
  16. 1755193863282
  17. 1755193863726
  18. 1755193864206
  19. 1755193864658
  20. 1755193865091
  21. 1755193865503
  22. 1755193865969
  23. 1755193866407
  24. 1755193866830
  25. 1755193867418
  26. 1755193867901
  27. 1755193868356
  28. 1755193868801
  29. 1755193869289
  30. 1755193869738
  31. 1755193870186
  32. 1755193870611
  33. 1755193871040
  34. 1755193871514
  35. 1755193871944
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
243,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG6GC409954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 243,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in London, ON
2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD 106,000 KM $18,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD for sale in London, ON
2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD 143,000 KM $15,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4WD for sale in London, ON
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4WD 243,000 KM $12,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee