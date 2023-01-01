Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

170,207 KM

Details Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
$11,495

HIGH ALTITUDE*4X4*ONLY 170KMS*CERTIFIED

2016 Jeep Patriot

HIGH ALTITUDE*4X4*ONLY 170KMS*CERTIFIED

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

170,207KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB5GD771547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,207 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

519-659-7111

