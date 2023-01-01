$11,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2016 Jeep Patriot
2016 Jeep Patriot
HIGH ALTITUDE*4X4*ONLY 170KMS*CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
170,207KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10000361
- Stock #: 1093A
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB5GD771547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,207 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4