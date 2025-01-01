$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Patriot
Location
South West Auto Group
55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
519-668-7111
Used
As Is Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Remote Buying Options
