2016 Jeep Patriot

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12893681

2016 Jeep Patriot

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Used
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
519-668-7111

2016 Jeep Patriot