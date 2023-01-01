2016 Jeep Patriot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 0 , 2 0 2 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9962306

9962306 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: 1C4NJRAB5GD771547

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 170,202 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Power Options Power Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.