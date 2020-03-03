Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT**AUTO**4X4**HARD TOP**ONLY 68KMS**CERTFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,027KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4815390
  • Stock #: 1021
  • VIN: 1c4ajwagxgl121918
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

