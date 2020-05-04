Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - One Owner, Clean History

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - One Owner, Clean History

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,556KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4982733
  • Stock #: 19460DA
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG6GL123485
Exterior Colour
Tank
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Manual / Standard

one owner, purchased locally, serviced locally, clean history, dual tops, 3.6L V6, manual, black cloth, 4x4, keyless, alloys, fog lights, dark tinted, tilt, cruise, CD, GPS, power windows/locks/mirrors, air, uconnect/bluetooth, sat radio, touch screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

