2016 Jeep Wrangler

126,438 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Sahara

Sahara

Location

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5327777
  • Stock #: 751838
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG4GL117426

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,438 KM

Vehicle Description


((ASK US HOW TO FULLY PROTECT YOUR INVESTMENT, AND PAYMENTS))... RATES AS LOW AS 4.99 % (oac), with AFFORDABLE PAYMENTS FOR ANY BUDGETS. ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS WELCOMED, CONTACT US AND LETS MAKE A DEAL!!! ****** GREAT CREDIT ****** GOOD CREDIT ****** BAD CREDIT ****** SECOND CHANCE CREDIT ****** NO CREDIT ****** REPO'S ****** DIVORCE ****** BANKRUPTCY ****** PENSION & DISABILITY ****** SLOW/LATE PAYMENTS ****** COLLECTIONS WE DO IT ALL !!!... ***** SAVE THOUSANDS, AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE ***** ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- **** TOP QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES **** TOP QUALITY USED CARS **** TOP QUALITY SERVICE **** TOP QUALITY FINANCING **** TOP QUALITY PRE-OWNED INVENTORY **** TOP QUALITY TRUCKS **** TOP QUALITY VAN'S **** TOP QUALITY SUV's **** TOP QUALITY CAR'S SAFE AND SECURE LOANS, step by step explanation. APPLY ONLINE TO GET YOUR EASY, STRESS FREE LOAN. ***http://www.southwestautogroup.ca/*** OUR TEAM OF PROFESSIONALS WORK HAND AND HAND WITH SOME OF THE TOP LENDERS IN CANADA TO GUARANTEE OUR CUSTOMERS THE BEST RATES OUT THERE!!!


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire

