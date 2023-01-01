$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Unlimited Sahara
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
73,269KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9650455
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG1GL151811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,269 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4