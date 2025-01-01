Menu
2016 Kawasaki KLR650

11,165 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kawasaki KLR650

DUAL SPORT, ONLY 11,000KMS, GREAT SHAPE, AS IS

13118444

2016 Kawasaki KLR650

DUAL SPORT, ONLY 11,000KMS, GREAT SHAPE, AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1761707601606
  2. 1761707602067
Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,165KM
Fair Condition
VIN JKAKLEE1XGDA84665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Dual Sport
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 11,165 KM

2016 Kawasaki KLR650