Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Kia Sorento

247,426 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Sorento

EX, LEATHER, 7 PASSENGER, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

EX, LEATHER, 7 PASSENGER, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1723157571
  2. 1723157572
  3. 1723157572
  4. 1723157573
  5. 1723156224
  6. 1723157573
  7. 1723157573
  8. 1723157573
  9. 1723157574
  10. 1723157571
  11. 1723157575
  12. 1723157574
  13. 1723157573
  14. 1723157574
  15. 1723157573
  16. 1723157574
  17. 1723157574
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
247,426KM
Good Condition
VIN 5xyphda52gg014687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 247,426 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2000 Toyota Echo COUPE, RARE, AUTO, ONLY 122KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2000 Toyota Echo COUPE, RARE, AUTO, ONLY 122KMS, CERTIFIED 122,056 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Ranger SPORT, 4X4, ONLY 91KMS, LEER TOPPER, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Ford Ranger SPORT, 4X4, ONLY 91KMS, LEER TOPPER, CERTIFIED 91,760 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI, WAGON, MANUAL, NAVI, CAM, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI, WAGON, MANUAL, NAVI, CAM, CERTIFIED 228,343 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento