2016 Kia Sorento

113,910 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

113,910KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6350852
  • Stock #: OX:5612
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA5XGG162442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Perfect SUV for your family, enjoy Premium Features with this Stunning 2016 KIA-SORENTO-EX+-AWD-V6-7PAS-LHR-P/H-SEATS-BUP CAM-ALLOYS! Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Console
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Electronic Compass
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory