2016 Kia Sorento

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 0 2 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9108901

9108901 Stock #: E4278

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4278

Mileage 150,027 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS air bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Trim Wood Trim Seating 5 Passenger Cloth Seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Connectivity AM/FM/CD Convenience Rear defogger Additional Features Tilt Wheel Hard Top MP3 Capability Electric Mirrors roof luggage rack AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC) SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.