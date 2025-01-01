$9,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Kia Soul
SX Luxury 5dr Wgn Auto
2016 Kia Soul
SX Luxury 5dr Wgn Auto
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
264,467KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJX3A51G7324734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 264,467 KM
Vehicle Description
SX Luxury 5dr Wgn Auto vERY sHARP loaded Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream low low price here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road where "Barts the Best" so ( Be Smart See Bart)!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
Call Dealer
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
2016 Kia Soul