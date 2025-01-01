Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span class=weight-bold style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bold; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>SX Luxury</span><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span><span class=text-light style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #999999; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>5dr Wgn Auto vERY sHARP loaded Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream low low price here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road where Barts the Best so ( Be Smart See Bart)!!</span></p>

2016 Kia Soul

264,467 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Kia Soul

SX Luxury 5dr Wgn Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12168555

2016 Kia Soul

SX Luxury 5dr Wgn Auto

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

  1. 1738962546
  2. 1738962552
  3. 1738962557
  4. 1738962563
  5. 1738962568
  6. 1738962574
  7. 1738962580
  8. 1738962586
  9. 1738962591
  10. 1738962596
  11. 1738962601
  12. 1738962606
  13. 1738962610
  14. 1738962615
  15. 1738962620
  16. 1738962628
  17. 1738962635
  18. 1738962640
  19. 1738962646
  20. 1738962651
  21. 1738962656
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
264,467KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJX3A51G7324734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 264,467 KM

Vehicle Description

SX Luxury 5dr Wgn Auto vERY sHARP loaded Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream low low price here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road where "Barts the Best" so ( Be Smart See Bart)!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE FWD 4dr for sale in London, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE FWD 4dr 117,336 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Forte LX AUTO for sale in London, ON
2018 Kia Forte LX AUTO 176,937 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 145
2013 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 145" 111,164 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Soul