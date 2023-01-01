Menu
2016 Kia Sportage

162,735 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

2016 Kia Sportage

2016 Kia Sportage

EX

2016 Kia Sportage

EX

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

162,735KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10421766
  • Stock #: S5712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 162,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Kia Sportage or just a Kia Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Kia Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Kia Sportages or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW KIA SPORTAGE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW KIA SPORTAGE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Kia Sportage
* Finished in Grey, makes this Kia look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Cooled Seats
5 Passenger
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Tilt Wheel
Hard Top
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
Leatherette
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto West

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

