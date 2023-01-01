$18,888+ tax & licensing
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-473-7888
2016 Kia Sportage
EX
Location
282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9
162,735KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10421766
- Stock #: S5712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 162,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Cooled Seats
5 Passenger
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
Tilt Wheel
Hard Top
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
Leatherette
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
