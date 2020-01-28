2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE Owner! Clean CarFax! Off Lease From Land Rover Canada! Balance of Land Rover Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% O.A.C





EVOQUE SE AWD+Xenon Lights+Navigation+Rear View Camera+Power Leather Heated Seats & Steering Wheel+Fixed Panoramic Sunroof+2 Keys+New Rear Brakes





Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!





--519-697-0190--





Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA





OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!





$30,999

Taxes and licencing extra





NO HIDDEN FEES





Price Includes:





-> Safety Certificate





-> 3 Months Warranty





-> Balance of Land Rover Factory Warranty (4 Years or 80,000 KMs)





-> Oil Change





-> CarFax Report





-> Full Interior and exterior detail





-> New Rear Brakes (Pads & Rotors)





Operating Hours:





Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM





Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM





Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM





Sunday: Closed





Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!





Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit





Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.





90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info





WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA