2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

SE AWD+GPS+Camera+Pano Roof+Xenons+Accident Free

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

SE AWD+GPS+Camera+Pano Roof+Xenons+Accident Free

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4574580
  • Stock #: SP1923
  • VIN: SALVP2BG1GH168158
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Beigelack
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE Owner! Clean CarFax! Off Lease From Land Rover Canada! Balance of Land Rover Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% O.A.C


EVOQUE SE AWD+Xenon Lights+Navigation+Rear View Camera+Power Leather Heated Seats & Steering Wheel+Fixed Panoramic Sunroof+2 Keys+New Rear Brakes


Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!


--519-697-0190--


Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 


OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 


$30,999

Taxes and licencing extra


NO HIDDEN FEES


Price Includes:


-> Safety Certificate


-> 3 Months Warranty


-> Balance of Land Rover Factory Warranty (4 Years or 80,000 KMs)


-> Oil Change


-> CarFax Report


-> Full Interior and exterior detail 


-> New Rear Brakes (Pads & Rotors)


  Operating Hours:


 Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM


Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM


Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM


Sunday: Closed


Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!


Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit


Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.


90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info


WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • ONE OWNER
  • No accidents
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Accident Free
  • Lease Return
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • SMOKE FREE
  • Xenon Light
  • LED Fog Lights
  • Fixed panoramic sunroof
  • Lease From Land Rover

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

