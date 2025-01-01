Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Lexus IS 350

123,765 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Lexus IS 350

Watch This Vehicle
12154272

2016 Lexus IS 350

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1738631360
  2. 1738631362
  3. 1738631365
  4. 1738631368
  5. 1738631371
  6. 1738631375
  7. 1738631378
  8. 1738631382
  9. 1738631384
  10. 1738631387
  11. 1738631391
  12. 1738631394
  13. 1738631396
  14. 1738631399
  15. 1738631401
  16. 1738631404
  17. 1738631407
  18. 1738631410
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,765KM
Good Condition
VIN JTHCE1D2XG5010370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,765 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Dodge Caravan for sale in London, ON
2014 Dodge Caravan 174,399 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2012 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, AS IS SPECIAL 311,942 KM $2,495 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Honda Accord for sale in London, ON
2006 Honda Accord 217,104 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2016 Lexus IS 350