Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mazda Cx-3 or just a Mazda Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mazda Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mazda Cx-3s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MAZDA CX-3!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MAZDA CX-3 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mazda Cx-3
* Finished in Red, makes this Mazda look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2016 Mazda CX-3

93,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3

Touring

2016 Mazda CX-3

Touring

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-XXXX

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2016 Mazda CX-3