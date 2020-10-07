Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

56,073 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

56,073KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5901480
  • Stock #: FS:13654
  • VIN: JM1DKBC79G0105159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,073 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Mazda CX-3 is stylish, well-equipped, and one of the most fun-to-drive vehicles in its segment *One Owner *All Wheel Drive *Leather *Heated Seats *Power Roof *Backup Cam *Keyless Start *Bluetooth *USB *Fuel Conscious *Spacious Interior *Alloy Rims *Large Trunk Space *Excellent Performance *Responsive Acceleration *Smooth Engine APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Passenger Airbag
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

