2016 Mazda CX-3

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Rear Seat Audio Controls Seating Leather Interior Safety Passenger Airbag Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.